Hecking: Wolfsburg eyeing last 16 after PSV win

Wolfsburg's mature performance against PSV has given coach Dieter Hecking confidence the club can go on and reach the Champions League round of 16.

Bas Dost and Max Kruse scored in the second half as Wolfsburg defeated PSV 2-0 to go top in Group B on Wednesday.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, Dost broke the deadlock within seconds of the restart before Germany international Kruse sealed the points approaching the hour mark.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio then saved a penalty in the dying moments as the German side moved two points clear of Manchester United and CSKA Moscow, much to the delight of Hecking.

"I'm very proud. We showed patience and played maturely – this is how you have to play in the Champions League," Hecking said via UEFA.com.

"However, I'm a bit upset that we gave Eindhoven the chance for a comeback at the end [with a penalty that Diego Benaglio saved].

"We are still learning in this competition and have to be focused for 90 minutes and more, but we also know that we have the quality to win.

"If we do so in the next three matches, we're confident of going through to the next round. We are a good home team – that we definitely know – and I'm confident enough to say we can win in Eindhoven."