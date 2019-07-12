Heckingbottom: Hibs could be on brink of something special after Gordon takeover

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom believes the club could be on the brink of something special after Ronald Gordon’s takeover.

The manager is excited for the future ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Cup match at Sterling Albion on Saturday.

New chairman Gordon reportedly invested around £6million to become the club’s majority shareholder earlier this month.

Heckingbottom told a press conference: “I let him pick my brains on football, he shared his ideas for the club.

“He spoke to everyone at the club and it was interesting listening to him speak because he was using a lot of the same language and words I do when I speak to the players.

“I was sitting there with a smile on my face thinking ‘this could be the start of something good’.

“We’ve got the same ideas but it’ll be a slow burner. He is really committed to growing the club.”

Despite the cash injection, Hibs’ pursuit of Reading striker Marc McNulty is failing with the 26-year-old currently out of their price range.

Hibs open their Group A campaign against Stirling while they also face Alloa, Arbroath and Elgin.

Heckingbottom added: “The first stage is getting out of the group, dealing with these four games and making sure we progress.”