Heckingbottom much prefers Betfred Cup format to pre-season friendlies

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has declared himself a fan of the Betfred Cup format as his side prepare for a crucial final group game at Elgin.

A two-goal win for the hosts would see Elgin jump above Hibs into top spot while Arbroath will retain hope of topping the table if Heckingbottom’s side do not win.

And the former Barnsley and Leeds manager believes the competitive games are ideal preparation for the league season.

Heckingbottom said: “We’d still be playing pre-season games down there, which I hated.

“You want them to mean something, the feedback is more relevant, your expectations on players are more relevant. You sometimes feel like you are contradicting yourself saying it’s about fitness and there’s lots of bad habits.

“I just don’t enjoy them. I don’t have the same feeling on the sideline. I want to be in games where you want to win.

“In that respect, I prefer it, definitely.”

Heckingbottom has kept an eye on Elgin’s games.

“They have been pretty direct, well organised,” he said. “I would expect them to defend deep and deny space, which makes it difficult.”

Hibs are still without Vykintas Slivka, Ryan Porteous, David Gray and Lewis Stevenson through injury.