Helsingborg-Djurgarden will not be replayed

The 43-year-old Djugarden supporter was assaulted prior to the Allsvenskan fixture, which took place at Olympia on March 30, with the Swedish FA later confirming he had died in hospital.

Tensions between the two sets of fans threatened to boil over when news filtered through of the man's death, and - as visiting Djurgarden supporters began to make their way onto the pitch - play was brought to a premature conclusion towards the end of the first half with the scores level at 1-1.

Regulations in Sweden normally dictate that a pitch invasion would result in a 3-0 victory for the opposition side, but a disciplinary committee ruled that an exception should be made given the circumstances, meaning the 1-1 scoreline will stand.

"The circumstances were such that the normal rules for abandoned games do not apply," the committee said in a statement.

"It also means that there are serious reasons for using the exemption rule, which means that the game cannot be resumed.

"The board therefore considers that the 1-1 at the abandonment is to stand as the final result."

The committee cited security reasons and respect for the victim's family as reasons for the judgement, and the decision was backed by Djurgarden sports director Bo Andersson.

"It is a good judgement," he said. "I am proud that Swedish football has taken a very wise decision."