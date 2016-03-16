Henderson and Liverpool hoping to maintain momentum at Old Trafford

Jordan Henderson is confident that Liverpool are primed to qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals at Manchester United's expense.

Liverpool hold an imposing lead after seeing off their fierce rivals 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield last week.

And following a Premier League-free weekend due to Chelsea's FA Cup commitments, Henderson feels a freshness in the squad will see them through.

"The last few weeks we've been building momentum and building confidence," Henderson said.

"I think the performance levels have been getting better each week. Last week was obviously a big result but it's only halfway. It's another big game for us tomorrow.

"We've had a week to prepare for this game as well, which will really help us. I'm looking forward to it."

Liverpool completely outplayed United on Merseyside last time out, with Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino scoring the goals, though it could have been more.

"It was a good night for us last week. Not only in result, but performance as well," the England international said.

"We can take a lot of confidence from it but, at the same time, it's only halfway. We've got another big game tomorrow and a big test for us but we will be going in very confident and hopefully we can just finish the job off."

Henderson added: "The same intensity as we created last week at Anfield, I think that will be key. We'll prepare very well tonight here [in] training. Hopefully we can do the business and do the same as last week tomorrow."