Henderson confident he is nearing return

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is hopeful he is nearing a return to action following a lengthy lay-off with a metatarsal injury.

Henderson has not played since the 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on August 17. A heel problem initially kept the former Sunderland star on the sidelines before he sustained a fractured metatarsal in training.

However, Henderson started preliminary training last week, and is confident he is getting close to a comeback for a Liverpool side now just six points off the top four following a stunning 4-1 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said recently he is hopeful of Henderson returning to team training this week and England international told Sky Sports: "I'm getting there.

"This is one of the longest periods of time I've been out for and that has been tough for me. Hopefully I'm not too far away now."

On the win over City, Henderson added: "I thought the lads were outstanding from start to finish. Hopefully that can set a standard for us for the rest of the season.

"That shows how well we can play and we just need the consistency and to keep playing with the freedom that we did on Saturday.

"The manager has made a big impact and he's been fantastic for Liverpool and for the Premier League. Hopefully we can keep learning from him and improving."