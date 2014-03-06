Henderson focused on his form for Liverpool

Henderson has been one of Liverpool's outstanding performers this year as Brendan Rodgers' men have stormed to second place in the Premier League table.

The midfielder's impressive displays were rewarded with a start in England's 1-0 friendly win over Denmark on Wednesday, and Henderson says he is enjoying his football more than ever.

However, the 23-year-old is concentrating on keeping up his level of performance for his club before considering the possibility of representing his country at Brazil 2014.

"I'm playing with a lot of confidence and I'm loving playing football at the minute," Henderson told the Liverpool Echo.

"Things have been going well for Liverpool and to get another call up for England gave me a boost as well. Hopefully I can keep going for the rest of the season.

"It would mean everything to me to go to the World Cup and represent my country.

"First and foremost, I need to do a job for Liverpool. I'll give my all between now and the end of the season. If I do that then I will have a good chance."

Five Liverpool players started Wednesday game at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge - who scored the winner - Glen Johnson and captain Steven Gerrard joining Henderson in Roy Hodgson's side.

And the former Sunderland man believes such recognition is testament to Liverpool's progress under Rodgers.

"It shows you how well we have done this season," Henderson added.

"We are all working really well together and linking up brilliantly. We have to try to bring that into the England set-up as much as we can."