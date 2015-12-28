Henderson form excites Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been delighted by the form shown by captain Jordan Henderson since his return from injury.

The England midfielder is preparing to face former club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday after re-establishing himself in the first team having missed over three months of action with a foot injury early in the season.

Klopp is thrilled by how Henderson has performed since making his comeback and is encouraged by a blossoming relationship with team-mate Emre Can in the middle of the park.

"He was strong against Leicester," the manager said of his 25-year-old skipper.

"That is how he is, he gets his rhythm and it is really important he stays in this. He was good in Watford, too. Now, next step for him against Leicester he was really dominant.

"It was the first time we played with Hendo and Emre together. He was showing everything on the pitch, showing the way. Sometimes we had to have a little conversation, to tell one of them to wait, but it was really good.

"I hope he stays fit and he will help us. He is a high quality player."

Liverpool's win over Leicester City last time out was their first in four Premier League matches.