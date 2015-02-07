Henderson hopeful of Reds derby triumph

Liverpool have put a poor start to the season behind them by suffering just one top-flight defeat in their last 11 matches to surge up to seventh spot - just four points behind fourth-placed Southampton.

Brendan Rodgers' side head to Goodison Park eyeing a fourth consecutive Premier League victory and also beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday.

Everton have endured a disappointing campaign so far, but ended a run of eight games without a win by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Midfielder Henderson is wary of the threat posed by Roberto Martinez's side, but is backing Liverpool to secure all three points if they maintain the high standards they have set in the last couple of months.

"I think Everton are a fantastic team and they've got some great players. Last season, I think they showed that - they were outstanding last year and really performing at a high level.

"This season they've obviously struggled at times, but they've still got quality, they're still a good team and they got a good result last weekend at Palace. They'll have picked up from that game and gained a little bit of confidence.

"We need to make sure we go there with the mentality that we've shown, with a lot of confidence and belief to go out there and keep doing what we've been doing. If we do that, I think we can get a good result.

"We've really gained the momentum in the last few months and the winning mentality with great performances."