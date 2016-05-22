Henderson hopes injury woes are behind him

Jordan Henderson is looking to put an injury-ridden season behind him as he sets his sights on Euro 2016 with England.

The Liverpool midfielder missed large chunks of the season with a fractured metatarsal, an ankle injury and latterly a knee problem.

Henderson was back in action as a substitute for Liverpool on the final day of the season at West Brom, and he continued his recovery with a 25-minute run-out on Sunday as England defeated Turkey 2-1 in a friendly at the Etihad Stadium.

Roy Hodgson's side now meet Australia at the Stadium of Light on Friday as they continue their Euro 2016 preparations, and Henderson is hoping to be back to his best soon.

"It's been a difficult season personally but hopefully, touch wood, I can concentrate on playing football and staying injury free, and playing how I know I can to help the team do well at the tournament," he told reporters.

"It's been the hardest season of my career so far but you've got to go through that, before that I was quite lucky and didn't really have any bad ones.

"Hopefully I'm stronger for it hopefully I can stay injury free and get back to my best.

"I worked very hard with the physios and fitness staff at Liverpool and got back quite quickly, but I need to make sure I'm still managing it and hopefully in a few weeks I'll be in a good place."