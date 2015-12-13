Henderson: Liverpool can achieve anything under Klopp

Jordan Henderson believes that there are no limits to what Liverpool can achieve under Jurgen Klopp.

The German replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm in October and has suffered just two defeats in his first 13 matches in all competitions.

Henderson recently made his comeback from a heel injury, making a first start under the new coach in Thursday's Europa League draw with Sion.

He is keen to return to regular first-team action as soon as possible and is optimistic about the club's future under Klopp.

"I think we can achieve anything, really. Anything we want to achieve. I think we've good enough players to do that. But it's early days," the England midfielder told The Sunday Times.

"Just sitting around in a suit or tracksuit was the hardest time of my career. Klopp has been brilliant and made me feel very much part of it, very much at ease, even though I wasn't playing.



"I was watching and listening to him in team meetings and the dressing room, taking everything in, and now that I'm involved in games it's even better.



"He eats, sleeps, breathes football and you see that. On the training pitch, tactical elements, the way he can change how we set up and see where the weaknesses are in the opposition - in some games we've blown teams away."

Liverpool host West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday and a win could take them joint fifth.