Henderson: Man United win 'just another game'

Two penalties from captain Steven Gerrard and a Luis Suarez strike six minutes from time secured a comfortable victory for Liverpool at Old Trafford, and although the result sparked wild celebrations from the away fans, Henderson is already focusing on facing Cardiff City this weekend.

The midfielder has become an integral part of Brendan Rodgers' side this season having started every Premier League game in their rise to second in the table.

Henderson admitted that the result against their fierce rivals was a big boost, but he is keen to move on quickly and prepare for another tough Premier League clash against the struggling Welsh side on Saturday.

"It was a big win (against United) but it was just another game for us really," he told the club's official website.

"We went there trying to do the same thing, put on a good performance, get three points and thankfully we did that so we can move on to the next performance and hopefully win that.

"We knew it was a massive game but we have been brilliant of late and we felt as though we were capable of doing what we have been doing all season and have a really good chance of winning the game.

"We have just got to keep focused on what we are trying to do as a team and take each game as it comes, and not get too carried away.

"That will start again against Cardiff and we will see where we are at the end of the season."

Victory moved Liverpool to within four points of leaders Chelsea at the Premier League summit, with a game in hand on Jose Mourinho's side.