Henderson sustains broken foot in training

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after breaking a bone in his foot during training.

The England international had been suffering with a heel injury in his left foot - not featuring since the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth - and travelled to the United States for treatment on the problem.

The midfielder had returned to training prior to Thursday's Europa League clash with Bordeaux and was in line to return for Sunday's Premier League clash with Norwich City.

However, Henderson is set to miss up to two months, having sustained the injury to his right foot during training at Melwood.

"Very disappointed and frustrated with the injury setback but will work hard to be back as quickly as possible," Henderson tweeted on Saturday.

"Will be supporting the team in every way I can while I'm unable to play. Thanks for all of your support."

The injury represents a further blow to Liverpool ahead of the Anfield clash with Norwich, with Brendan Rodgers having come in for criticism following a mixed start to the season.

During Henderson's absence, Liverpool have claimed just one point from three outings - drawing against Arsenal before defeats to West Ham and Manchester United.