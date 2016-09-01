Henriksen becomes Hull's latest addition

Hull City's busy deadline day finished with the loan signing of Norway international Markus Henriksen from AZ Alkmaar.

Henriksen, 24, spent four seasons in the Eredivisie but heads to the Premier League, with the move to be made permanent in January.

The attacking midfielder is a 27-time international and started his professional career in his homeland with Rosenborg.

Henriksen scored 19 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last term, while he started this season by netting twice in three league games.

He helped AZ win the KNVB Cup in 2013, a campaign in which he was named their player of the season.

Henriksen links up with international team-mate Adama Diomande at Hull, who also added James Weir and Dieumerci Mbokani to their ranks on Wednesday.

Caretaker manager Mike Phelan has led Hull to a strong start to the Premier League season, collecting six points from the opening three games.