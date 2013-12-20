Henry hails Suarez deal as sign of Reds progress

The Premier League's top scorer has agreed a long-term contract at Liverpool, ending speculation over his future at the end of a year in which he expressed a desire to leave and was the subject of a rejected bid from Arsenal.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been steadfast in his desire to keep the striker and rewarded with a prolific start to the season from Suarez, who has scored 17 times in 11 league outings.

Under Rodgers, Liverpool are second in the Premier League, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and aiming to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

And Henry believes the evolution of the club both on and off the pitch has paved the way for Suarez to realise he can achieve his career goals at Anfield, where he is a firm fans’ favourite.

Henry told the club's official website: "We are committed to working hard to keep our best players and this is an indication that we are moving in the right direction and moving at a pace that impresses one of the best players in world football.

"The club has made major strides forward in recent years and we are all committed to delivering the success our supporters want and deserve."

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner echoed Henry's sentiments following Friday's announcement of Suarez's new deal.

Werner said: "This demonstrates our commitment, as an ownership group, to building a team that competes at the highest level both in the Premier League and in Europe.

"Our primary motive is to do what is best for Liverpool Football Club and today's news is another significant step forward on this journey."