Henry lauds Muller as perfect example

Henry, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, is entering the final stages of an illustrious career that has seen him win a plethora of major club and international honours.

While the former Arsenal and Barcelona man believes the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on another level when it comes to playing ability, he is full of praise for the achievements of Muller.

At the age of 24, the Bayern Munich forward has won the World Cup, as well as three Bundesliga titles, one UEFA Champions League and three DFB Pokals.

His record in World Cup finals is particularly outstanding, with 10 goals from just 13 appearances, and Henry feels Muller provides a shining example for others to follow.

"If I had a son now playing, I would say to him look at [Franck] Ribery, look at Muller," he said.

"Because what Ronaldo does and Messi... they're just freaks. It's true. Don't try to copy those guys because they're just freaks.

"That doesn't happen often, but you can copy Franck Ribery, you can copy Thomas Muller.

"If anyone had the record he has at the World Cup... people talk about it, but they don't talk about it like they should talk about it.

"He plays the game the right way. He defends, he attacks, controls the ball when he has to control it, reverses the ball when he has to reverse it. When he has to finish, he will finish.

"Yes, he doesn't do step overs, he's not a bit everywhere but when he has to perform, he performs."