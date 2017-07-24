Henry: Messi's development not yet over

Former Barcelona striker and France international Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi still has scope to improve with the new season approaching.

Ernesto Valverde's side continue their preparations in New York, following Saturday's 2-1 win over Juventus in the International Champions Cup.

With another highly pressurised season of football on the horizon, Henry praised the Argentinian's "desire to play every game, to train every day and work hard".

Now an ambassador for the Catalan club, Henry also hinted the world might not yet have seen Messi's best.

"Now he creates a lot of goals and I think people do not talk enough about what he does for the team," Henry told Barca TV.

"Messi's development is not yet over, he's an incredible player."

Despite transfer speculation currently surrounding Messi's team-mate, Neymar, Henry added if the Messi-Suarez-Neymar combination remains intact, it will be tough to contain.

"The three guys up front are just scary. The way they play, with goals and assists to each other, it is very hard to stop them," Henry said.

"When one is not scoring, people will ask why, but they have been amazing for a very long time and hopefully for the club, they can also be successful."