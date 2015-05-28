Hernandez banned for three matches

Abel Hernandez has admitted a Football Association (FA) charge of violent conduct and will serve a three-match suspension.

During the final game of the Premier League season, the Hull City striker punched Manchester United's Phil Jones in the stomach.

The incident was not seen by referee Lee Probert, but was picked up by television cameras, and the FA charged the forward earlier this week.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Hernandez had accepted the charge and will now be suspended for three games, although it is not thought likely the Uruguay international will remain at the KC Stadium next season.