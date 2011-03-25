Hernandez hails 'monster' Rooney

The Mexican has been in sensational form for the Red Devils during his first season in English football, which has seen him score 16 goals (10 in the league) and strike up an exciting partnership with the England forward.

His predatory instincts have led to him being preferred ahead of the Barclays Premier League top scorer Dimitar Berbatov, who has 20 goals this season.

“Playing with Wayne is a dream. He's a monster to be alongside and I never believed I would get so many games and goals during my first season at United,” Hernandez said.

The 22-year-old has been compared to former United striker Carlos Tevez. However, 'Chicharito' (‘The Little Pea’) doesn’t agree.

“'The Little Tevez'? I'm really proud that people are comparing me to him but I am Chicharito and am living my dreams at the moment,” he said.

“I am very happy because I know there is much more to come. My secret is to study opposition defenders and work out their weak points.

"I try to outwit them with my speed and anticipation in the area. So my goals are not down to luck."

Hernandez signed for United prior to last summer’s World Cup in a deal believed to be in the region of £6 million, which now looks like being the deal of the season with United closing in on a 19th Premier League title.

“Perhaps the better physical preparation here in England is the key to my performances. This aspect of the game is better than in South America and I have profited.”

