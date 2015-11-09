Hernandez has 'exceeded all expectations' at Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Michael Schade says Javier Hernandez has "exceeded all expectations" so far this season after signing from Manchester United.

The Mexico international joined the Bundesliga side for a fee reported to be just over €8million in August after struggling for form and fitness at Old Trafford over the previous two seasons, spending much of last term on loan at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has hit the ground running in Germany, however, scoring 10 times in all competitions so far in 2015-16 - form which has seen him linked with a possible January move back to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Schade claimed Hernandez has created an "unbelievable hype" for Leverkusen among fans in Mexico and has proven a hugely valuable signing on both a sporting and commercial level.

Speaking at the SPONSORs Clubmanager Summit 2015, Schade said: "He is a complete merchandise package.

"He is a legend in Mexico. The media hype he has created is unbelievable. He has exceeded all our expectations, for the Bayer company, too."

Leverkusen are eighth after 12 matches of the Bundesliga season.