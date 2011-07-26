Hernandez hoping to face idol Bravo

After scoring seven goals during Mexico’s successful Gold Cup campaign, Chicharito has joined up with his Manchester United team-mates on their tour of the USA.

In a year that has also seen him play at the World Cup, hit 20 goals in an extraordinary first season in England, facing Mexican legend Omar Bravo would be the icing on an already very sweet cake.

While many players would want a break after two full summers of football, Hernandez is desperate to be involved in New York and be on the same pitch as the player he looked up to as he took his first steps into the game at Guadalajara.

The 23-year-old, who himself is a huge celebrity in his homeland, said: “You are talking about a legend of Mexican soccer.

"At Club Guadalajara he is an icon and an idol. To me, he is still an extraordinary player.

"I spent a lot of time with him as a kid. He taught me a lot and the season we played in the same team together, our club made history by completing eight consecutive victories.

"I am really grateful to him."

Unfortunately for Hernandez, his dreams are likely to be dashed by manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who wants the player to be as refreshed as possible ahead of a tough Premier League season.

"He has had a month's holiday, which he needed after the Gold Cup," said Ferguson.

"It was a long season and he played in the World Cup as well, so he has not had a lot of rest in the last year.

"The most important thing for us is to give him some proper training before we even consider him for the first team."



By Josh Robbins