Hernandez keen to remain at Man United

Hernandez, 22, officially became a Red Devil on July 1 after joining from Mexican club Guadalajara.

But despite an impressive showing for Mexico at the World Cup, speculation has surfaced suggesting he could be sent out on loan before being introduced into the United first-team.

With Sir Alex Ferguson having Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen at his disposal - along with youngsters Federico Macheda and Mame Biram Diouf - Spanish side Valencia have reportedly approached United regarding the youngster.

However, Hernandez has made it clear that he would rather stay at Old Trafford.

"What I want is to play," he said in the News of The World. "I hope to have the opportunity to show myself at Manchester United, one of the biggest teams in the world.

"I'm going to report with them in July and I look forward to a new stage in my career.

"Some people are aware of this [loan move] and I will learn more in the coming hours and make a decision, but my priority is to earn a place with Manchester United."

