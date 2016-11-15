Hernandez not obsessed by Mexico goals record

Mexico star Javier Hernandez hopes to break the nation's all-time goalscoring record, but insists he is not obsessed by it.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has 45 international goals, just shy of record-holder Jared Borgetti (46).

Hernandez has another chance to draw level with Borgetti when his team face Panama in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

But the 28-year-old insists it is not his focus, saying: "For me it would be nice.

"But it is something that I'm not obsessed about."

Mexico started the fifth round of CONCACAF qualifying with a 2-1 win over the United States.

Hernandez is keen to see his side build on that display when they visit the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez.

"In all games we try to get three points," he said.