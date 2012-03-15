Hernandez: Patience imperative in Bilbao battle

The Mexican striker knows qualification for the Europa League quarter-finals remains a realistic prospect, but adds that they must find the right balance on the night.

"We know we need to score two goals, but it’s also important for us not to concede," Hernandez told the club’s official website.

"We need to be patient. We know the style of Athletic. They pass the ball around, they have a lot of energy and they press their opponents. We have to work hard - harder than them."

United have only overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit only twice in their history, highlighting how crucial Wayne Rooney's stoppage-time spot-kick could prove to be.

And ‘Chicharito’, who scored in United’s last win in Spain against Valencia, believes there is all to play for.

"We have another opportunity to get through and we want to keep fighting," Hernandez added.

"It's a difficult challenge but we want to keep the faith and we want to work very hard to get the result we need."

By Andy Ha