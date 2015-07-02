Hernandez taken to hospital

Manchester United attacker Javier Hernandez could miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a collarbone injury, after being taken to hospital on Wednesday.

Hernandez failed to complete Mexico's final Gold Cup warm-up match against Honduras with the 27-year-old substituted in the 41st minute for Oribe Peralta.

In the closing stage of the first half in Houston, Hernandez ran to collect the ball near the sideline but was pushed over from behind by Honduras defender Brayan Beckeles and fell on his right shoulder.

The Mexican striker immediately clutched his shoulder before beckoning to the bench, and was later shown getting into an ambulance after half-time.

The Mexican Football Federation (FEMEXFUT) tweeted: "Javier Hernandez will be valued at the hospital to rule out a fracture."

Hernandez has scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for Mexico, making him the second most-prolific goal-scorer in his country's history behind Jared Borgetti (46).