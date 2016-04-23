Hernanes: Juventus have proven to be a major European force

Hernanes feels Juventus have shown they are a force to be reckoned with in Europe this campaign and is confident they will clinch glory in the Champions League in the near future.

After defeat in the final last season to Barcelona, the Serie A champions crashed out in the round of 16 this time around as Bayern Munich proved to be too strong after extra time.

But Hernanes believes their performances at the highest level were further proof of their ability to compete with the best.

"We've shown that we're a real force not only in Italy but also in Europe, by going toe to toe with Bayern," Hernanes told reporters.

"I think that we're ready now to go all the way in the Champions League."

Juventus are close to the Serie A title after a disappointing start to the season, but Hernanes has warned they are not there just yet.

Massimiliano Allegri's side hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli with four games to go as they close in on a fifth straight Scudetto.

"After getting to know one another, each of us has managed to contribute to this extraordinary season," he added.

"If I had to describe our revival in a musical sense, I would suggest one of those songs that starts slowly, then grows and grows before erupting at the very end.

"We've not won anything yet. There's still a little way to go before retaining our crown and we need to stay fully focused on the task at hand."