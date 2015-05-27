Hero Bacca grateful for Europa League triumph

UEFA Europa League final hero Carlos Bacca thanked God and his family, after his decisive double handed Sevilla a European trophy.

Bacca struck twice as Sevilla lifted the European second-tier title with a 3-2 win over Dnipro in Warsaw.

The 28-year-old put Sevilla ahead for the first time in the 31st minute as the La Liga outfit went 2-1 up.

Dnipro were level after Ruslan Rotan's free-kick prior to half-time, but Bacca stepped up once again for Sevilla.

With 17 minutes to go, Bacca latched onto Vitolo's clever pass and drilled home the winner, before celebrating with his country's flag.

The win means Sevilla are the first club to win this competition on four occasions, and books their place in next season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

"I want to dedicate this to God and my family in Colombia," Bacca said.

"This is something unique. I want to enjoy it. I was pleased to help the side with two goals."

Right-back Aleix Vidal added: "We wanted to win another title.

"We have always maintained the same thing, if a side gets to the final, it's because they're doing things right.

"Dnipro showed they're a top side. We've showed what you had to do in order to get over the line."