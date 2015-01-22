Herrera head spinning over squad selections

Mexico begin their Copa America, a CONMEBOL event, campaign in Chile in June.

That tournament ends on July 4, just three days before the start of the Gold Cup, in which CONCACAF nations compete and takes place in United States and Canada.

Head coach Herrera, though, is confident he has enough talent to be competitive in both tournaments.

"My head is spinning a bit because, unlike the CONMEBOL teams, we have two different tournaments to play," he told the official Copa America website.

"We have the CONMEBOL and the CONCACAF to play. As such, we have a lot of players in mind, it's about deciding which play in which.

"But we will be putting out strong teams. I intend to finish the Copa America and from there we will integrate with the team selected for the Gold Cup.

"We have to play the Gold Cup in order to qualify for the Confederations Cup. We need to work out with [Mexico technical director] Hector Gonzalez how we are going to plan things.

"We will have to see what our results are like as we go along."

The 2015 Copa will be highly competitive with the likes of South American giants Brazil and Argentina in action.

But Herrera is unfazed by the challenge.

"We can get to the final of the Copa America, Mexico has been in a final before and I believe we can do it," he added.

"We know that Brazil is a very strong rival and that's even before talking about an Argentina who will have [Lionel] Messi on the pitch.

"Chile will have home advantage, Colombia had a great World Cup which has ensured their coach has stayed on.

"Uruguay also has the advantage of having the same manager, as do we. I think it will be a spectacular edition."