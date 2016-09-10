Herrera looking for positives following derby defeat

Ander Herrera insists Manchester United must take the positives from their derby-day defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder came on as a half-time substitute for Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday, but could not help them salvage a point, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal on the stroke of half-time proving a mere consolation after earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho.

But Herrera has affirmed that, despite a disappointing result, United – who had claimed three wins from their opening three Premier League fixtures – will bounce back.

"It is disappointing for us. We are now not happy. We have lost a derby in front of our fans and it is painful," Herrera told BBC Sport.

"We have to be balanced in our analysis. This is the first game we have not played the best. We have crossed a lot of balls and put them under pressure.

"We have to take some good things. The attitude and spirit in the second half was fantastic. City will lose points as well. We are three points off top and we want to be champions.

"We didn't start good. Every duel went for them. We have to study why that happened. But we have played well so far. This was not our best game but we created four or five chances to draw the game."