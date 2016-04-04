Herrera: United can overtake City in fight for Champions League

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is confident his side can pip arch rivals Manchester City to a Champions League place as the Premier League comes to a thrilling conclusion.

United beat City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium before last month's international break, helping Herrera and Co. close within a point of fourth place.

Herrera believes that win, coincided with Sunday's 1-0 victory over Everton, has given United the momentum needed to overtake City.

"When you're fifth in the table and want to be in the top four, you have to maintain this form," he said.

"It's not going to be easy because Man City also want to be in the Champions League, but we have to fight for it and I think we're ready.

"Man City has a bigger squad, very good players, but I think right now we can fight against them.

"We're just one point behind them and I think the last game we showed that we are a little bit better than them right now.

"We beat them away in the Manchester derby so we can be optimistic.

"Man United should be every year in the Champions League. I think in the last 25 or 26 years, there was just one time we didn't play Champions League, so we want to be there again."

Furthermore, Herrera believes United could overtake City as early as this weekend, despite his side facing a tough away trip to second-placed Tottenham on Sunday, with manager Louis van Gaal potentially able to call upon Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia, who have been hampered by injuries.

"They [City] have to play against Newcastle away," said Herrera.

"Newcastle are playing to avoid relegation so it is going to be tough for them.

"We have to play Tottenham next, but when we play against top teams, I'm not so worried about our performance because I think we usually do quite well.

"We are recovering some important players for us, like Wayne, Ash, Antonio [Valencia], Phil Jones and [Luke] Shaw and that gives us confidence."