Herrera: United don't want Leicester to win title at Old Trafford

Ander Herrera is determined to spoil Leicester City's Premier League party as Manchester United look to qualify for the Champions League.

Leicester - seven points clear atop the table - have the chance to claim the Premier League trophy with victory at Old Trafford on Sunday, but Herrera and Co. have other ideas.

United's Champions League hopes remain alive with four matches left in their season as they sit five points adrift of Manchester City and Arsenal and a game in hand on both.

And Herrera insisted his team-mates want to delay Leicester's title party in Manchester.

"First of all I have to say that we think about Manchester United, we are still in the race, we have to be in the top four it's very important for us," he told Sky Sports News.

"After that it is true that we are playing against Leicester, a very good side who are playing fantastic. But we don't want them to win the title at Old Trafford - I think they deserve to win the league but I hope they can do it at home.

"We are Manchester United and we have to win because we have to be in the Champions League next season.

"Leicester can win the league at Old Trafford but it is not our business. Our business is Manchester United, we have to fight until the end for the top four and that's what we are going to do.

"After that if Leicester wants to win the league at home they will have to play very good because I think we are in a good moment."