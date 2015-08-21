Hertha Berlin 1 Werder Bremen 1: Skrypnyk's men claim first point

Werder Bremen claimed their first point of the Bundesliga season as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Viktor Skrypnyk's men were beaten 3-0 by Schalke last weekend and fell behind early as Hertha, 1-0 winners over Augsburg in their first match, took the lead in the sixth minute.

Midfielder Valentin Stocker lashed the opener into the roof of the net, the Switzerland international capitalising after Jens Hegeler's shot had deflected into his path.

But Werder levelled in the 25th minute through Anthony Ujah, who prodded home at the second attempt after initially failing to connect with Ulisses Garcia's fine left-wing cross.

Stocker continued to serve as one of Hertha's main threats and saw an effort deflected wide in the 51st minute.

Yet Werder were the stronger side in the second half and were unfortunate not to take all three points, twice hitting the woodwork late on.

Hertha defender Sebastian Langkamp headed a free-kick against the top of his own crossbar before Jannik Vestergaard struck the right-hand post with a low header on a frustrating evening for Werder.