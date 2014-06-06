Hertha Berlin extend Ndjeng's contract

The 32-year-old former Cameroon international made 17 Bundesliga appearances last season, having been troubled by injury early in the campaign.

He is now under contract until June 2015 and will therefore continue his association with the club he joined on a free transfer from Augsburg in 2012.

Ndjeng helped Hertha to promotion in his debut season at the Olympiastadion and will now seek to aid their attempts to improve on last term's 11th-placed finish.

Hertha have been busy in the transfer market of late, signing Jens Hegeler, Valentin Stocker, Marvin Plattenhardt and Genki Haraguchi.

Coach Jos Luhukay is also reportedly close to completing the signing of Dutch defender Johnny Heitinga.