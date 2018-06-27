He's come on incredibly – Jones lauds Lingard

England and Manchester United defender Phil Jones praised team-mate Jesse Lingard for his rapid development for club and country.

Lingard was on the scoresheet as England thrashed Panama 6-1 at the World Cup on Sunday, sealing progression from Group G.

The midfielder played a one-two with Raheem Sterling before curling a wonderful long-range strike into the top-right corner in the comprehensive win.

Jones, who is yet to play at Russia 2018, hailed the 25-year-old Lingard for his progress.

"I see it week in, week out. Every training session he's doing that. From when he came into the United squad he's come on incredible amounts," he said.

"He's a hugely talented player – technically very good with both feet.

"The pockets of space he finds himself in, it's very difficult to pick him up. He's a huge asset for club and country."

With England's spot in the last 16 already booked, Jones may get an opportunity in Thursday's meeting with Belgium.

Jones, 26, said it was a clash he would look forward to, with so many Premier League-based players in Roberto Martinez's squad.

"It's almost like a Premier League match," he said.

"We know what we're up against, we know the players inside and out and know what we've got to do."