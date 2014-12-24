Heskey signs short-term deal with Bolton

Heskey began training with the club earlier this month alongside former Chelsea and Barcelona star Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Gudjohnsen securing a return to his former employers by putting pen to paper after manager Neil Lennon was impressed with what he had seen.

Lennon, who played with Heskey at Leicester City, took a little longer to decide on the future of the 36-year-old, but it was revealed on Wednesday the striker had been given a contract.

"Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of Emile Heskey on a short-term deal," a statement read.

"The former England international, aged 36, has impressed during a recent trial period with the club.

"And Neil Lennon has now moved to sign free agent Heskey, who was most recently on the books of Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets.

"Prior to his spell in New South Wales, Heskey turned out for Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan and Aston Villa and represented England a total of 62 times.

"Bolton Wanderers now require international clearance in order for Heskey to be available to feature in the Boxing Day game against Blackburn."