Hibernian boosted by Martin Boyle’s return from injury

Hibernian have been handed a boost with a smooth return to full training for Martin Boyle.

The winger has only played three times for Hibs in 2019 because of knee problems.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “He’s been back with the boys all week and he feels all right which is great for us.

“We will keep working with him and pushing him hard whilst we get him back on the pitch.”