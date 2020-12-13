Hibernian boss Jack Ross has high hopes for young winger Steven Bradley

Jack Ross predicted a bright future for Hibernian’s Steven Bradley after the 18-year-old impressed in his Premiership debut at Hamilton on Saturday.

With the Easter Road side leading 4-0 and cruising to three points, the teenage attacker replaced Martin Boyle in the 82nd minute and came close to scoring a fifth with a shot that was pushed onto the bar by Accies keeper Ryan Fulton.

Bradley joined Hibs from Queen’s Park in 2019 and featured against Forfar and Dundee in the Betfred Cup earlier in the season.

And after his league cameo, Ross revealed his optimism.

“He’s got a really good chance of being a really good player,” said the Hibs boss.

“He’s very comfortable in possession, playing on that side of the pitch on his left foot suits him.

“He’s got an opportunity through circumstance to be involved in the last few months in training and he has flourished and got better, he made a couple of League Cup appearances but it was great for him to make his league debut.

“He’s one we’re really excited about, he’s got a lot of work ahead of him but he’s got the potential to be really good.”

It was a convincing win for the Leith men.

Wide-man Boyle slammed in a penalty in the 10th minute and returning striker Christian Doidge added a second six minutes before the interval with a close-range header.

Defender Paul McGinn and striker Kevin Nisbet added further goals in the second half.

Ross added: “I inherited a group who are terrific types, they’re really good to work with.

“We’ve added good players who are good characters.

“We’re a group who get on really well and we’ve a real common goal this season.

“It’s not always been as comfortable as Saturday in terms of it all clicking together.”

Hamilton sit one point above bottom side Ross County and boss Brian Rice is confident his side will be ready to go again when they visit Dingwall next week.

He told his club’s Twitter account: “The boys are always positive. They will be up for it.

“There is no doubt they will be up for it.

“I said to them, we are disappointed with the result.

“It is a setback, but we need to get back at it on Monday morning and prepare properly for Saturday.”