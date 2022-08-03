Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road.

The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million.

Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported Hibs were working on a return for Boyle.

Johnson wants to bolster his attacking options in his new-look squad after losing new signing Aiden McGeady for up to 12 weeks with a medial ligament injury and he confirmed his interest in Boyle to Sky Sports.

He said: “We know all about Boyle, obviously. He’s a good lad, a good player and the club loved him in terms of personality but also in terms of his footballing ability.

“I would like to add another forward player to the group but it’s a complex deal.

“Whether or not it’s possible, I honestly don’t know. If it was possible we’d be very interested.

“I think it’s a ‘maybe’. There would be a will to do it if it was possible.

“But like I say, we’re not in control of it because he’s another club’s player at the moment.

“Although if that was an option that could be explored, we would be very keen to explore it.”