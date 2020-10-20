Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous joins Common Goal

Ryan Porteous has pledged a minimum of one per cent of his Hibernian wages to help drive female empowerment.

The 21-year-old defender, recently called up to the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke, has become the first elite-level male player from Scotland to join Common Goal, the growing social impact movement in global football.

Porteous joins four female Scotland internationals – Jane Ross, Christie Murray, Sophie Howard and Caroline Weir – as a member.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is also part of the social impact collective as is former Gers midfielder Robbie Crawford, currently playing in the US second tier with the Charleston Battery.

Porteous said: “I have just been with the senior Scotland team, a very proud moment for me, but we can’t lose sight of what is happening around us and the need for collective action is clearer than ever.

“I am excited to join the Common Goal team and help empower girls to have the chance to realise any goal they may have in football and in life.

“It’s great to be the first homegrown Scottish Premiership player and I hope that many friends and players will join Common Goal.”