Hibernian duo Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous face lengthy injury absences

Hibernian’s fears over Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous have been confirmed after the pair were both ruled out for lengthy periods.

The defenders both went off with knee injuries during Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie with Dundee United and scans have shown major damage.

Right-back Naismith faces about six months out with ligament damage while Porteous is to undergo surgery, although Hibs say the centre-back is optimistic of making a comeback before the end of the season.

Porteous missed eight months of 2019 with a knee injury and Naismith is also facing up to another lengthy spell out having missed much of the 2015-16 campaign when he suffered cruciate ligament damage while at St Mirren.

The blow to Porteous has been softened after Hibs handed him a wage rise – his contract still runs until 2023.

Sporting director Graeme Mathie said on the club’s website: “We are delighted to reach agreement with Ryan and his representatives to improve the terms of his contract.

“We work on the basis that the contracts for our development players are standard and structured in a way that rewards them as they progress to make an impact in the first team.

“Ryan has worked his way to a point that he’s considered a key first-team player and we were delighted that he will continue his progression at the club for the foreseeable future.”