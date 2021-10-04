Hibernian launch appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card in loss at Rangers

Hibernian have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Ryan Porteous in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Rangers.

The centre-back was sent off by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Joe Aribo after 30 minutes while the Easter Road side were leading 1-0.

Hibs manager Jack Ross said after the match: “I think Ryan gives him a decision to make. I don’t necessarily agree with the decision but I can understand why it’s given.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, described it as “a wild tackle”.

Hibs confirmed on Monday that they have decided there is merit in contesting the decision.

Chief executive Ben Kensell told the club’s website: “After reviewing footage of the incident, we have decided to appeal the decision.

“We believe we have enough evidence to show his challenge was not worthy of a sending off.

“We will await an answer from the SFA and stand united with Ryan, who has our absolute support.”