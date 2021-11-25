Hibernian loanee Nathan Wood makes early return to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood’s loan spell with Hibernian has ended prematurely.

The 19-year-old has only made one appearance for Hibs, in a 3-0 home defeat by Dundee United, since joining the club on a season-long deal in August.

Although Hibs have 10 more fixtures to play before the end of the year, they have allowed him to return to Teesside.

A Hibs statement read: “We can confirm that Nathan Wood has returned to Middlesbrough for the remainder of his loan period.

“The defender, who joined us on a season-long loan in the summer, has gone back to train with the Sky Bet Championship side and will be recalled at the beginning of the January transfer window.

“This decision has been made with Nathan’s development in mind, and to continue our good relationship with Middlesbrough.

“We’d like to thank Nathan for all his efforts during his period with us and we wish him all the best for the future.”