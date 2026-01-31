Is Liverpool vs Newcastle United on TV? Live streams, how to watch online as Premier League champions seek first win in six

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United today as both teams attempt to bounce back from defeats last weekend, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool and Newcastle are divided by three points in the Premier League table but united by a sense that they're not where they want to be.

Both are still in the Champions League – Liverpool in the round of 16 and Newcastle in the play-off round – but neither currently occupy a Champions League place in the league table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Premier League preview

The reverse fixture in August was an emotionally-charged affair. Having grabbed a possible Alexander Isak replacement from under Newcastle's noses in the form of Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool then signed Isak from the Magpies anyway.

St James' Park was febrile. With Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa not yet in the side, Eddie Howe went with Anthony Gordon in a central attacking role for the second game.

The former Everton winger was zipping around the park for 45 minutes, clearly energised by an amped-up atmosphere, before he was sent off for somewhat accidentally clobbering Reds defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead against 10 men but Rio Ngumoha won it after nine minutes of stoppage time.

Sixth-placed Liverpool will be hoping for a more straightforward evening at Anfield as the pressure just starts to creep up on manager Arne Slot.

The Reds were beaten at Bournemouth last weekend but absolutely walloped Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it three European wins and clean sheets on the spin.

Only four teams have beaten Liverpool at Anfield this season: Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the league, Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, and PSV in the Champions League.

Liverpool aren't miles away from the top four. The questions is whether being winless in five Premier League fixtures since New Year's Day constitutes a worrying direction of travel.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

FourFourTwo is predicting a second Liverpool league win over the Magpies, but doing so without much conviction.