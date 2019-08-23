Hibernian swoop for Hallberg

Hibernian have signed 23-year-old Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg.

The former Kalmar, Udinese, Valerenga and Hammarby player joins from Danish side Vejle Boldklub.

Melker has three Sweden B caps after playing for all of his country’s youth teams.

He said: “I’m really excited to have signed for Hibernian. I think it’s the perfect place for me to enjoy my football and develop as a player.

“I had other options but they made me feel really wanted and it helps to know they have been looking at me for some time.

“From what I have seen I think I will be well suited to Scottish football and I like the passion of the supporters. I’m just looking forward to getting started now.”

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom added: “He is comfortable on the ball, plays with a lot of energy and is tactically very good.”