Hibernian upgrade CCTV after failure to identify bottle thrower

Hibernian say they have had to spend money upgrading their CCTV system after it failed to pinpoint the culprit who threw a glass bottle at Scott Sinclair.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster told fans the club had shelled out a significant sum of money which would be better spent on the playing budget.

But she has been encouraged by the supporters who have provided information over the missile-throwing incident during Celtic’s 2-0 William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Easter Road.

Referee Willie Collum picked up the half bottle of wine after it flew past Sinclair as he prepared to take a corner.

Dempster said on the club’s website: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our security personnel, we have been unable to pinpoint the individual through the existing CCTV set-up at Easter Road Stadium.

“However, we are heartened that several supporters have been in touch to try and identify the person responsible and we are following up on those.

“We know it can be difficult to challenge those adopting an aggressive manner during flashpoints but we would encourage people to get in touch and help us.

“This incident, and the damage to our reputation, has led us to now invest further in upgrading our already modern CCTV set-up at no small cost.

“Clearly this is also money we would rather be spending on football.

“In future, there will be no hiding place for those few individuals who seek to tarnish the reputation of the vast majority who do Hibernian proud on a weekly basis at grounds all over the country.”

Dempster revealed the club had recently banned three individuals, including for the use of pyrotechnics at Dens Park.

She added: “We are proud of our supporters and the many, many positives they bring not only in a football sense but also to the wider community.

“I am determined that a mindless minority will not detract from that.”