Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet hopes he can be back in action in around three months
By PA Staff published
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet hopes he can be back in action in three months.
The 25-year-old Scotland international suffered cruciate ligament damage during a game against Celtic on February 27.
Nisbet told Sky Sports News: “I think it’s one of the injuries where you just need to take it week by week really.
“I am four-and-a-half months in now so hopefully I have maybe another three, three and a bit to go, best-case scenario, and I can get myself back on the park as soon as possible.
“The first three months were really hard until I saw the surgeon and he gave me the all-clear.
“Since then I have been doing a lot more stuff in the gym and started to go out on the park as well, which is good. I have put in the hard work and it’s starting to pay off.
“Having this injury has been a bit of an eye-opener, you appreciate football a lot more, and I just can’t wait to get back.”
