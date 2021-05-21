Hibernian’s route to the Scottish Cup final

St Johnstone and Hibernian face off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Jack Ross’ Easter Road men are hoping to take the trophy back to Leith for the second time in five years.

Here PA news agency takes a look at their route to the final.

Third Round – Queen of the South 1 Hibs 3

Christian Doidge grabbed a double as Hibs eased through at Palmerston Park. Martin Boyle added a third midway through the second half before Queen’s on-loan Rangers defender James Maxwell struck with a late consolation effort for the hosts.

Manager Ross said: “We are a very good team and we have shown that over the course of the season. It is a pleasing night and we scored some good goals. Christian is in a good place at the moment and it was also a good finish from Martin Boyle as well.”

Fourth Round – Stranraer 0 Hibs 4

Watch Martin Boyle's strike that has put Hibs three ahead against Stranraer 👇— BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) April 18, 2021 See more

Boyle grabbed a double while Doidge was also back on the scoresheet as the capital outfit made light work of dispatching the Blues from the competition, with striker Kevin Nisbet also getting in on the act at Stair Park.

Ross was delighted to see his three frontmen continue their hot streak in front of goal, saying: “When you look at the amount of goals the three of them have contributed, they are all in double figures, which is terrific. They are all on good form at this stage of the season, which is great.”

Quarter final – Hibs 2 Motherwell 2 (Hibs win 4-2 on pens)

Great '4-2tude' from the lads 💚💪💚— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) April 24, 2021 See more

Hibernian brushed off a sensational Motherwell comeback to book their place at Hampden. Well looked like they were heading out at Easter Road after seeing Doidge and Jackson Irvine put Hibs ahead, only for Ricki Lamie and Tony Watt to send the game into extra-time. However, when Mark O’Hara and Steven Lawless failed to net in the shoot-out for the visitors, it teed up Ryan Porteous to blast Ross’ team into the last four.

And the boss praised his match-winner afterwards, saying: “Ryan was one that was adamant that he wanted to take one of the first five. That’s him as a character, for a young man he has got a bit about him and technically he is very good so you don’t have any concerns about him handling that sort of pressure.”

Semi-final – Dundee Utd 0 Hibs 2

Sliding into the @ScottishCup final… pic.twitter.com/ysmn8yvGYK— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 9, 2021 See more

Scotland ace Nisbet’s delightful finish from just outside the penalty area put Hibs ahead but United were left raging after Doidge’s strike was allowed to stand just after half-time despite the Welshman being clearly offside.

Ross said: “It is a happy changing room at the moment. We are delighted with what we achieved today. We just need to come back in two weeks and try to replicate that type of performance and have the same feeling.”