Hibs ban two more fans over Easter Road incidents

Hibernian have banned two more supporters in the wake of their controversial clash with Rangers.

Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster was forced to issue an apology to Gers captain James Tavernier after a fan leapt from the home end to confront the Englishman during last Friday’s clash.

On Monday, Cameron Mack, 21, from Port Seaton in East Lothian, was banned from attending any football ground in Scotland after pleading guilty to breach of the peace at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He will be sentenced next month but has already been told he is not welcome back at Easter Road.

Dempster has now confirmed two more supporters have been told to stay away from the ground after being arrested in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard’s team.

In a statement posted on the Hibs website, Dempster said: “Following Friday’s match we have acted to suspend the accounts of two other supporters – both season ticket holders.

“The information we have is that both were arrested for different reasons – one for allegedly using a pyrotechnic outside the stadium and the other for allegedly attempting to get trackside after the equaliser.

“Again, they were detained by Police Scotland on the night, so it is unwise for us to say any more at this stage.”

Dempster admitted she was “embarrassed” by Friday’s incident, which came just six days after the ground witnessed another shameful scene as a glass bottle was hurled at Celtic winger Scott Sinclair.

As Hibs prepare to host Motherwell on Saturday, Dempster has pleaded with fans to help root out those who have dragged the club’s name into the gutter.

She added: “Hibernian has been the focus of much debate and national attention in recent days for entirely the wrong reasons.

“Supporters will share my dismay that a minority are damaging the proud reputation of this wonderful club.

“I spoke of my anger at the conclusion of our recent match against Rangers at Easter Road.

“When we should all have been talking about an exciting game and a performance of real character by our team, we have instead spent our time discussing the loutish behaviour of individuals who seem determined to ruin football for all of us.

“It has to stop and we need your help to make Easter Road Stadium the vibrant, noisy, colourful, exhilarating but safe, welcoming and tolerant place it normally is.

“Of course, the problems are not confined to this club. To suggest otherwise is nonsense but we first must look after our own home and our reputation by facing the issues we have experienced.

“Please, help us crack down on unacceptable behaviour.

“If you witness something that causes you concern during the match, let a steward know or write in to us, providing us with as much detail as you can. We will act.

“The individual who entered the pitch on Friday evening and confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier on the touchline will never attend a game at Easter Road again.

“He is not a season ticket holder, though he was on our database and was able to purchase a match ticket.

“We have immediately applied the limit of the sanctions available to us.

“This means that his account has been closed, he has been added to a list of those banned from the ground and every effort will be made to ensure he never attends any Hibernian match or event again.

“We can say no more. He is currently being dealt with through the court and we do not want to prejudice any sanction he may receive.”