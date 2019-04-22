Hibs duo sign new deals

Club captain David Gray and Darren McGregor have both signed new four-year contract extensions at Hibernian.

Full-back Gray, 30, famously scored the winning goal in the 2016 William Hill Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park which took the trophy back to Leith for the first time since 1902.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s been a fantastic five years since I’ve been at the club and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“It’s a really good place to be at the minute and an exciting time. The club is in good shape.

“The hunger to play football is driving me on and hopefully that will carry me through another four years.”

“Walking through that door four years ago was a dream come true,” said defender McGregor, who is 33 and a boyhood Hibs fan.

“When I was 24 and folding jeans for a living in Xile, if you’d told me at 30 I’d be playing for Hibs, winning the Scottish Cup and having such a big influence in the team I’d have shaken my head in disbelief. If you work hard, the sky is the limit.”

Boss Paul Heckingbottom noted the importance of retaining two influential figures at the club.

He said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to agree new contracts with Darren and David but, in reality, it was a quick conversation on both sides.

“We’re fortunate to have two experienced players of real quality and I have spoken repeatedly about their qualities as leaders and role models within our dressing room.

“From their perspective, this club clearly means the world to them and it can only be a good thing that they will continue to help shape it over the next four years.

“Be in no doubt, they are first team players. The challenge, for the pair of them, is to maintain that for as long as they can.”