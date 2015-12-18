Hiddink 'absolutely perfect' for Chelsea - Wilkins

Guus Hiddink would be "absolutely perfect" as an interim manager at Chelsea, former midfielder Ray Wilkins has said.

The former Netherlands head coach has confirmed he is in discussions over a possible deal to take charge of the Premier League champions following Thursday's sacking of Jose Mourinho.

And Wilkins, who ended his most recent spell with Chelsea's backroom staff in 2010, believes Hiddink is the ideal man to restore dressing-room harmony between now and the end of the season.

"As an interim manager, he would love the challenge, I'm sure," he told talkSPORT.

"He would be the one person I would say would be absolutely perfect to come in to the end of the season and straighten them out."

Wilkins went on to hail Mourinho's efforts at Chelsea, despite the dismal defence of their Premier League title this term, and says the squad must shoulder some of the responsibility.

"I love Jose and he's done a fantastic job for Chelsea. He'll go elsewhere and do a wonderful job for someone," he said.

"I honestly do believe the players need to take a lot of blame for this as well because they really haven't performed. The only player that's performed on any sort of consistent level is Willian.

"With the ball, more often than not there's no problem. But without the ball they've not done half as much as they should have done. They've not worked hard enough."

Chelsea face consecutive home games against Sunderland and Watford next and Wilkins says victories from both are vital.

"There's got to be six points there," he added.

"Sunderland aren't in the best form, they're struggling a bit, and to go the Bridge after this has happened is probably the worst place they could possibly go."